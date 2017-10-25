Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU, Ram Ruckus announce new interactive game day activities

In an effort to boost fan engagement, Colorado State athletics and Ram Ruckus announced two additions to the game day experience.

The first activity encourages CSU students to bring signs to the game with the possibility of being rewarded after halftime. The campaign urges students to take a selfie with their sign and use the #TearEmAsunder, with five winners being selected in the third quarter.

In addition to the giveaway, Ram Ruckus announced that Rams VIP will join CSU students to hoist the flags at the stadium prior to each football game. The first two guests will be former CSU and NFL players Joel Dreessen and David Anderson.

From 2001-04, Dreessen played tight end for CSU, amassing 1,295 yards and ten touchdowns over his career. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Dreessen scored 19 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career, retiring in 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Anderson played wide receiver for CSU from 2002-05, finishing his career as one of the most successful receivers in school history. Anderson finished his career with 3,634 yards and 223 receptions, ranking second in school history in both categories. He also hauled 20 touchdowns, the second most in CSU history. Anderson played six season in the NFL.

Both Dreessen and Anderson expressed their excitement to return to CSU on Twitter.

With difficulties maintaining attendance at football games this season, the efforts to increase engagement come at the perfect time as CSU remains undefeated in conference play.

The Rams will look to stay atop the standings on Saturday when they take on Air Force at 1 p.m. at Sonny Lubick Field.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

