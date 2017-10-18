Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU men’s hoops picked to finish fifth in the conference

Men's Basketball, Sports

Following a successful 2016-17 season, the Colorado State men’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the conference in 2017-18 by the league’s media. The annual media poll was released Wednesday morning with Nevada being selected to repeat as Mountain West champions this season. 

Prentiss Nixon (11) with a smooth pass over a Wyoming defender in the 2nd half of the Rams 78-73 win over the Cowboys. Nixon finished with 16 points including a clutch three pointer with 30 seconds left to push the lead up to five. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Prentiss Nixon (11) with a smooth pass over a Wyoming defender in the 2nd half of the Rams 78-73 win over the Cowboys. Nixon finished with 16 points including a clutch three pointer with 30 seconds left to push the lead up to five. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

The Wolfpack received 19 of 24 possible first place votes, earning 257 total points in the voting process. Other than Nevada, both San Diego State (No. 2) and Boise State (No. 3) each received a pair of first place votes, with the Aztecs totaling 229 points and the the Broncos totaling 211.

Rounding out the top 5 are Fresno State at No. 4 with 188 points and CSU at No. 5 with 154 points. The Rams are coming off a second place finish in both the regular season and conference tournament, along with an NIT appearance.

The Mountain West also released the preseason all-conference team and selections for yearly awards Wednesday. Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison was tabbed the 2017-18 preseason MW Player of the Year. Hutchison started all 32 games for the Broncos last season, averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

Brandon McCoy of UNLV was named the MW preseason Freshman of the Year and Nevada’s Caleb Martin earned Newcomer of the Year honors.

Along with his individual honor, Hutchison was named to the preseason MW All-Conference team. Nevada forward Jordan, SDSU guard Trey Kell, Utah State guard Koby McEwen and Wyoming guard Justin James round out the rest of the preseason All-Conference team.

The CSU men’s basketball team will open the 2017-18 season with an exhibition game against Colorado Mesa University at Moby Arena on Friday, Nov. 3.

2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-MW TEAM

G       Chandler Hutchison, senior, Boise State

G/F    Jordan Caroline, junior, Nevada

G       Trey Kell, senior, San Diego State

G       Koby McEwen, sophomore, Utah State

G       Justin James, junior, Wyoming

2017-18 PRESEASON MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rk. Team (First-Place Votes) – Pts.

  1. Nevada (19) – 257
  2. San Diego State (2) – 229
  3. Boise State (2) – 211
  4. Fresno State – 188
  5. Colorado State – 154
  6. UNLV (1) – 138
  7. Wyoming – 133
  8. Utah State – 102
  9. New Mexico – 93
  10. San José State – 41
  11. Air Force – 38

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

