CSU men’s cross country cracks top 10

The Colorado State men’s cross country team rose two sports from No. 11 to No.9 in the latest coaches’ poll. This ranking marks the second highest ranking for the Rams in program history behind only week two of 2003 when the Rams were ranked No.8.

The Rams are the fourth highest ranked team from the Mountain Division behind No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 2 BYU and in-state rival No. 5 Colorado.

CSU’s rise in rankings comes following the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in which the Rams finished sixth outof 35 teams. Top performers in the tournament included redshirt senior Jerrell Mock, redshirt junior Cole Rockhold and junior Eric Hamer. The trio placed 16th, 27th and 49th respectively out of 234 runners.

Beginning the season ranked No. 18, CSU has improved throughout the season. This week marks the 35th consecutive week the Rams have been ranked under head coach Art Siemers, dating back to the 2013 season.

During the season, the Rams have earned both individual and team titles, both of which came in the Rams’ first meet at the Roy Griak Invitational. Mock captured the individual title for the second consecutive year, helping CSU become the first program to win the individual title for the invite in three straight seasons.

The men’s cross country team has also earned conference and national honors. Both Mock and redshirt junior Trent Powell have been Mountain West Athletes of the Week. Mock also earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association’s NCAA Athlete of the Week honors following his win a the Griak. 

The Rams will compete for the Mountain West Cross Country Championship on Friday, Oct. 27 at the University of New Mexico. The meet will take place at the University of New Mexico North Golf Course in Albuquerque, N.M.

