CSU legend Alex Burl to be inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports, Track and Field

Former Colorado State football and track & field star Alex Burl will be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Burl joins a talented group of athletes, including Peyton Manning, Rashaan Salaam, Joe Glenn, Sam Pagano and Tracy Hill.

Burl played both offense and defense for Colorado State, known as Colorado A&M at the time. After being a three-year starter, Burl became the first African-American from a university in Colorado to play in the NFL. Burl played running back for two with the Chicago Cardinals.

Despite Burl’s success at football, he shined brightest on the track. Burl was a three-time All-American while in school. In 1952, Burl placed 7th in the 100-meter dash to become the first African-American athlete to earn All-American honors in school history. Burl added two more All-American sprinting honors during his career and also qualified for the Olympic trials.

To this day, Burl is the most decorated male sprinter in school history. Burl was inducted into the Colorado State Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

After his career in the NFL, Burl gave back to the community, first serving in the United States Army before becoming a teacher in Denver. During his time as a teacher, Burl stayed active in sports by coaching football, cross country and track & field.  

Burl passed away in December of 2009 from a heart attack. He will be remembered for his excellence both on and off the field and continues to be a role model for students and student-athletes to this day.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased from the Colorado Sports Hall of fame website.

Collegian sports reporter Tyler Johnson can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerGjohnson20.

