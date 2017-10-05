Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU Jewish community marches against anti-Semitism incidents on campus

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

Alex Amchislavskiy, Colorado State University campus director of CSU Hillel marches to the Lory Student Center with other community members on Thursday, Oct. 5. Amichslavskiy helped planned the event after Hannah Kramer, a freshman biochemistry major, told him she found "Heil Hitler" on her door at the Laurel Village Alpine dorm. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)
Wendy True, human resource manager for Colorado State University housing and dining, holds a sign with "love your neighbor" on it. She said she was there to support students on campus. Various different CSU faculty were at the march, including Blanche Hughes, vice president of student affairs. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)
CSU students and faculty walk from the Hillal house on Laurel to the LSC in protest of the recent anti-semitism events. The protest had about 20 people, consisting of Jewish members of the community, allies, and CSU faculty. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)
The CSU Jewish community set up a tent for Sukkot, a Jewish holiday meant to appreciate the shelter of our bodies and homes. The Sukkah, or tent-like structure, is built for Jews to eat in for eight days while celebrating the holiday. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)
Campus Director Alex Amchislavskiy addresses the group after the walk from the Hillel house. "Our goal was to create an event about unity and pride," he said. "This should be a university where people feel comfortable with being who they are." (AJ Frankson | Collegian)
Jewish members of the community, allies, and faculty gather in the plaza outside of the Sukkah hut to talk about the event and sing Hiney Ma Tov. The song translates to 'behold how good and how pleasing when brothers and sisters sit together.' (AJ Frankson | Collegian)
CSU sophomore Aviva Lessnick speaks to the group. She said she was grateful to be on a campus like CSU. "It's important to see that image of brothers and sisters standing together," Lessnick said. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)
CSU senior Elaine Gay talks about how impressed she was with the staff and faculty turnout at the event. Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, in addition to several other faculty members, was there to represent President Tony Frank, who was unable to make the event. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)

 

After writing a message about the Jewish New Year on her dorm door’s whiteboard in  Laurel Village, Colorado State University freshman Hannah Kramer came back to a shocking addition: Written on her door, someone wrote, “Heil Hitler.” 

“I did not expect anything like that when I got up to campus,” said Kramer, a biochemistry major. “…I don’t like the fact that I may or may not be living in a hall with someone who wants me dead. I just went into my room and cried.” 

Today, CSU Hillel, students and faculty members marched to the Lory Student Center and sang in solidarity against anti-Semitism on campus. Once arriving to the LSC Plaza, they sang songs and community members spoke. John Henderson, CSU assistant dean of students, apologized for the incident and offered support before marching.

“I wish I could say we were at a time where these events wouldn’t happen,” Henderson said.  

Other CSU faculty made appearances including including Blanche Hughes, the vice president of student affairs. 

Alex Amchislavskiy, Colorado State University campus director of CSU Hillel helped organize the event with Kramer. 

“I think what really surprised me about the situation was how positive she (Kramer) was, how she wanted to positively do something about it. That’s what caught me by surprise,” Amchislavskiy said. “There have been incidents in the past, and what I usually see from the students is more anger. It was good to see these positive intentions from her.” 

Kramer said she was happy with the response from CSU and feels supported. She said many people reached out to her, including CSU President Tony Frank. 

 “I did not expect to get this much of a turnout here, and am just so thankful to everyone who showed up and are there to support me and to support our Jewish community,” Kramer said.

Collegian reporter Seth Bodine can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @sbodine120.

 

