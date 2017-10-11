Rocky Mountain Collegian

Celebrate CSU homecoming with these 12 events

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

The annual Homecoming Comedy Show will take place in Lory Student Center Ballrooms C and D starting at 6 p.m. This year’s show will feature the comedic talents of JR De Guzman and Ismael Loutfi opening for Nicole Byer of MTV’s “Girl Code.” Tickets are free for students and can be found at csutix.com.

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Colorado State University  volleyball will take on San Jose State at 7 p.m. at Moby Arena

Friday, Oct. 13:

The Department of Art & Art History will hold an open house starting at noon, with galleries, classrooms and studio spaces open to the public.

The annual Festival on the Oval will start at 3 p.m. and feature a Stadium Sessions concert by The Burroughs, activities, food and beer to enjoy before the parade.

CSU soccer will play Boise State at 4 p.m. at the CSU Soccer Field.

The annual Homecoming Parade will start at 4:30 p.m. and travel around the Oval and through campus, featuring floats made by groups in the CSU and Fort Collins communities.

The Friday Night Lights pep rally will take place starting 6 p.m. on the West Lawn of the LSC. The event will include fireworks, a bonfire and the lighting of the “A.”

Saturday, Oct. 14:

The annual Homecoming 5k will start at 8 a.m. at Hughes Stadium. The race will take a new route this year, placing emphasis on giving participants a last look at Hughes Stadium, as it is now in the works to be demolished.

The Mob will be out in full force before the game from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will have free food, activities and more Stadium Sessions live music by Patti Fiasco.

CSU football will face off against Nevada at 8:15 p.m. at the on-campus stadium.

Sunday, Oct. 15:

CSU volleyball will take their turn against Nevada at noon at Moby Arena.

CSU soccer will play Utah State at 1 p.m. at the CSU Soccer Field.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

