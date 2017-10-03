Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU graduate killed in Las Vegas shooting

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, Crime, News

Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed Rachael Parker, a Colorado State University graduate, was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A lone gunman, identified as Nevada-resident Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire on a country music festival Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 according to the Associated Press.

Parker, 33, was a victim of the shooting.

Parker graduated from CSU in June 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in social work, according to a post on MBPD’s official Facebook page. MBPD reported she was in the process of applying to graduate schools. 

Parker served as a records technician for the police department and served the department for 10 years, according to MBPD. 

The police department wrote that Parker was known for her cheerful and compassionate demeanor. She completed her undergraduate practicum with Manhattan Beach’s Older Adult’s Program, had a love for dogs and enjoyed country music and baking, police wrote.

“Rachael, we love you and we miss you,” MBPD wrote. “Our hearts are breaking. Please keep Rachael’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

