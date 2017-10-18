Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU community provides support to athletic administrator who lost daughter in house fire

Filed Under: Campus, News

Colorado State University has responded to the news that Doug Max, an athletic administrator at CSU, and his wife, Cindy, lost their daughter in a fire by setting up an assistance fund for the family.

A fire that broke out in a home in southwest Fort Collins around 4:40 a.m. Oct. 8 resulted in the death of the Max’s daughter, who was unable to get out of the house. The fire caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the home. 

As a response to the loss suffered by the Max family, a GoFundMe was started Oct. 9 to help the family pay for funeral costs and home repair by CSU Athletics. The GoFundMe has surpassed the original goal of $80,000 by $220 and is continuing to generate financial support for the Max family.

Following the tragedy, CSU president Tony Frank and Athletic Director Joe Parker reached out to the Max family to offer condolences and support.

Members of the Associated Students of CSU signed cards and wrote notes offering condolences to the Max family at their Oct. 11 senate meeting. Members also donated to the GoFundMe.

After the strong show of public support, the Max family released a letter thanking everyone for their generosity.

“The support from so many people locally, regionally and across the country has been overwhelming,” the Max family wrote. “So many have stepped forward to provide financial and other means of support that we can never begin to thank each of you individually.”

The letter acknowledges the struggle, but that the Max family will continue to strengthen, as well as offer sincere thanks to those who have showed support.

The letter closes with, “We are blessed to live in a community like Fort Collins, be associated with CSU, and have so many people from around the country who care so deeply about others.  Know that in our hearts, we are so grateful for your support.”

Collegian reporter Ryan Tougaw can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @rjtougaw.

