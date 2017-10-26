CSU club wrestling team kicks off season with week of wrestling

The Colorado State club wrestling team begins its 2017-18 season with a week full of competition and fundraising. With several returning national qualifiers and a large group of freshmen, the Rams hope it will be a season to remember.

Action begins on Sunday, Oct. 29 as the team hosts a Halloween youth wrestling camp. This event is for kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. The top three finishers in each division will receive a CSU wrestling medal. The CSU club team members will be officiating the matches and Cam the Ram will be on hand to cheer on the wrestlers. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. at the South College Gym and costs $5 to attend, with all proceeds going to the team.

The club team will see its first competition of the year four days later as they take on Air Force Prep Academy. The dual will be a good first test for the Rams as the Academy regularly has national qualifiers. This will be the first chance for fans to see the team in the new uniforms. Updated gear will be available for fans to purchase, as well. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the South College Gym, with a $2 entry fee.

A week full of wrestling wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 4 as the Rams host their invitational tournament. Teams from all over the country will come to Fort Collins to compete for a team title. Many of the teams the opponents will battle CSU for titles at other events throughout the season. The day of wrestling begins at 9 a.m. in the South College Gym. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.

The young Rams team will be led by returning All-American and team president KaMele Sanchez who finished 3rd at the NCWA National Tournament in 2016.The Rams are excited to get the season started and fully expect to be in the hunt for the Great Plains Conference championship in February. For more information on joining the team, contact head coach Kendall DeJonge at CSU.wrestling.coach@gmail.com for more info.

Collegian sports reporter Tyler Johnson can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerGjohnson20.