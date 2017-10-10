Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU club hockey suffers three road losses

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Club Sports, Sports

Colorado State club hockey suffered through a winless weekend, losing once to Missouri State and twice to Arkansas. 

In the first game, Ben Joseph scored a power play goal in the second period for the Rams that gave them a 1-0 lead. However, two late goals from Missouri State erased their early deficit and eventually gave them the 2-1 victory.

“It was a disappointing result,” CSU head coach Jeff Degree said. “We played well in a tight game. They got two goals right at the end that were bad bounces. All the games were pretty similar.”

After the loss to Missouri State, the Rams traveled to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks in back-to-back games. Though the Rams competed for three periods and took Arkansas State to overtime in game one, the Razorbacks prevailed in a 2-1 victory. CSU got ahead early with a goal in the second period, but after a tying goal from Arkansas, the Rams were unable to score again and fell short in overtime.

The last game of the weekend was more of the same for the Rams as they were unable to maintain an early lead. After one period of play, CSU held a 2-0 lead. But just like the first two games, the Razorbacks stormed back to tie the game heading into the final period.

In the third period, Arkansas scored mid-way through the period to take a 3-2 lead. CSU failed to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game, conceding their third loss of the weekend.

“We’re so close to being where we need to be, we’re a young team and we will figure it out,” Degree said. “A few bounces go the other way and we’re winning these games.”

The Rams overall record has fallen to 2-5 on the season as they return home on Oct. 19 to take on the Arizona Wildcats.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EvanNGrant.  

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources