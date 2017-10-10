CSU club hockey suffers three road losses

Colorado State club hockey suffered through a winless weekend, losing once to Missouri State and twice to Arkansas.

In the first game, Ben Joseph scored a power play goal in the second period for the Rams that gave them a 1-0 lead. However, two late goals from Missouri State erased their early deficit and eventually gave them the 2-1 victory.

“It was a disappointing result,” CSU head coach Jeff Degree said. “We played well in a tight game. They got two goals right at the end that were bad bounces. All the games were pretty similar.”

After the loss to Missouri State, the Rams traveled to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks in back-to-back games. Though the Rams competed for three periods and took Arkansas State to overtime in game one, the Razorbacks prevailed in a 2-1 victory. CSU got ahead early with a goal in the second period, but after a tying goal from Arkansas, the Rams were unable to score again and fell short in overtime.

The last game of the weekend was more of the same for the Rams as they were unable to maintain an early lead. After one period of play, CSU held a 2-0 lead. But just like the first two games, the Razorbacks stormed back to tie the game heading into the final period.

In the third period, Arkansas scored mid-way through the period to take a 3-2 lead. CSU failed to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game, conceding their third loss of the weekend.

“We’re so close to being where we need to be, we’re a young team and we will figure it out,” Degree said. “A few bounces go the other way and we’re winning these games.”

The Rams overall record has fallen to 2-5 on the season as they return home on Oct. 19 to take on the Arizona Wildcats.

