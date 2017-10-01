CSU club hockey drops two games at home

The Colorado State club hockey team endured a tough weekend on the ice as they lost two home games against Eastern Michigan and Utah. The Rams lost to Eastern Michigan 4-1 on Friday night before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Utah in the final 10 seconds of the game on Saturday.

In the first game, Eastern Michigan took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. The Eagles continued to build on their lead adding two more goals in the second period before the Rams finally responded with a goal from Ben Joseph. Through the rest of the third period, the Rams fought hard to bring the game back, but ultimately came up with short in the losing effort.

“We took a lot of penalties during the game and they hurt us and we fell behind, and then we weren’t able to come back,” CSU head coach Jeff Degree said.

The second game was a closer affair for the Rams as they took on the Skatin’ Utes. Utah converted on a power play early and added a second goal just minutes later to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Rams responded with a goal from Austin Ansay in the second to cut Utah’s lead to one. Kyle Riley added another goal in the frame to tie the game 2-2. Before the end of the period, though, Utah netted its third goal of the game to take a one-goal advantage into the final period.

After failing to trim the lead for most of the third period, Ansay scored his second goal of the game with less than a minute remaining. The elation was short-lived, however, as Utah scored the game-winner in the final five seconds of the game to secure the 4-3 victory.

“We were the better team most of the game,” Degree said. “The result was upsetting, we outshot them by a lot and we felt we deserved to win, but sometimes things happen and you just have to keep going forward.”

CSU is back in action on Oct. 6 as they travel to Springfield, Mo. to battle Missouri State.