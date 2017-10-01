Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU club hockey drops two games at home

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Club Sports, Sports

Goalie Dax Deadlock passes the puck behind the goal during the Rams' game against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Ben Joseph races an opponent for the puck during the Rams hockey game against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Jared Southwell skates through three defenders during the Rams hockey game against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Ben Joseph gets hugged by his teammates after scoring a goal against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Goalie Dax Deadlock makes a save during the Rams hockey game against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Kyle Riley fights for the puck against an opponent during the Rams hockey game against Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Rams lost 4-1. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Jonathon Johnson winds up to take a shot against Eastern Michigan on Sept 29 at the EPIC Center in Fort Collins. The Rams Hockey Team fell to the Eastern Michigan Eagles 4-1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Forward Kyle Reilly battles for the puck against an Eastern Michigan Defenseman on Sept 29 at the EPIC Center in Fort Collins. The Rams fell to the Eastern Michigan Eagles 4-1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Johnathan Johnson passes the puck to another teammate during the CSU vs Eastern Michigan game on Sep. 29th. (Jordan Reyes | Collegian)
Brien Caseria celebrates with teammates after making the only successful goal of the game against Eastern Michigan. (Jordan Reyes | Collegian)
Forward Alec Orme makes a pass during the game against Utah on Saturday night. The Rams lost 4-3 after a goal from Utah in the last five seconds. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Blake Davies battles for the puck during the game against Utah on Saturday night. The Rams lost 4-3 after a goal from Utah in the last five seconds. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Austin Ansay celebrates after scoring a goal during the game against Utah on Saturday night. The Rams lost 4-3 after a goal from Utah in the last five seconds. Unsay scored two of the Rams' three goals. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Jared Southwell skates past an opponent during the game against Utah on Saturday night. The Rams lost 4-3 after a goal from Utah in the last five seconds. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Forward Jonathan Johnson protects the puck from an opponent during the game against Utah on Saturday night. The Rams lost 4-3 after a goal from Utah in the last five seconds. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
The Rams rush to celebrate after forward Austin Ansay scores against Utah. The game was close, but ended with a 4-3 loss for the Rams. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

The Colorado State club hockey team endured a tough weekend on the ice as they lost two home games against Eastern Michigan and Utah. The Rams lost to Eastern Michigan 4-1 on Friday night before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Utah in the final 10 seconds of the game on Saturday.

In the first game, Eastern Michigan took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. The Eagles continued to build on their lead adding two more goals in the second period before the Rams finally responded with a goal from Ben Joseph. Through the rest of the third period, the Rams fought hard to bring the game back, but ultimately came up with short in the losing effort.

“We took a lot of penalties during the game and they hurt us and we fell behind, and then we weren’t able to come back,” CSU head coach Jeff Degree said.

The second game was a closer affair for the Rams as they took on the Skatin’ Utes. Utah converted on a power play early and added a second goal just minutes later to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Rams responded with a goal from Austin Ansay in the second to cut Utah’s lead to one. Kyle Riley added another goal in the frame to tie the game 2-2. Before the end of the period, though, Utah netted its third goal of the game to take a one-goal advantage into the final period.

After failing to trim the lead for most of the third period, Ansay scored his second goal of the game with less than a minute remaining. The elation was short-lived, however, as Utah scored the game-winner in the final five seconds of the game to secure the 4-3 victory. 

“We were the better team most of the game,” Degree said. “The result was upsetting, we outshot them by a lot and we felt we deserved to win, but sometimes things happen and you just have to keep going forward.”

CSU is back in action on Oct. 6 as they travel to Springfield, Mo. to battle Missouri State.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources