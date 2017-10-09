Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU campus vandalized with anarchy, anti-Columbus Day graffiti

Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found at the Eddy building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
The outside of the Lory Student Center was found vandalized Monday morning. Several other similar paintings were found throughout campus. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)
An "antifa" symbol spray painted on a column of the Lory Student Center. Several paintings similar to this were found throughout campus Monday morning. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found on the Plant Sciences building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found on the Clark A building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found the Warner College of Natural Resources building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found on the Forestry building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
An "antifa" symbol spray painted on a wall of the Visual Arts building along with the word "decolonize." Spray paintings similar to these were found scattered around campus Monday morning. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found outside the Clark C building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the "antifa" symbol was found on the Wagar building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the "antifa" symbol was found on the Visual Arts building Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the word "Decolonize" was found on the Anatomy and Zoology building Monday morning. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found on campus Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus," "Decolonize," and the "antifa" symbol were found on campus Monday morning. Photos by Collegian Staff.
Graffiti with the words "Fuck Columbus" was found on the Lory Student Center Monday morning. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)

The first snow of the semester was not the only thing to hit the Colorado State University campus early Monday morning, as an unknown person graffitied the phrases “Fuck Columbus” and “decolonize” on multiple buildings. The anarchy symbol was also included in some places.

For many students, the first graffiti they saw was next to the Transit Center outside of the Lory Student Center.

There was also graffiti on the Clark buildings, under Eddy, under some stairs outside the LSC and on the side of the Visual Arts building.

Student reactions to the graffiti were mixed, although more leaned towards not supporting the means of getting the message out.

“It’s dumb that they did it on the school,” said Alex Paul, an undeclared freshman.

“there’s other ways to protest without vandalizing the school,” said Alex Plum, another undeclared freshman

Anna Slage, a junior wildlife biology major, was also critical of the graffiti. 

“Usually I’m not a fan of graffiti. I get the point they’re trying to make with it, but I think they could do it in a much more constructive manner,” Slage said. “I think the second they turn it into something like graffiti, it turns it into a negative connotation… I’m not a big fan of Columbus myself, but I think… it’s not very constructive.”

Alliya King, a sophomore health and exercise science major, was more supportive of the message.

“If someone wants to express themselves, they should do it,” King said.

By 10 a.m., workers for Facilities Management had already begun to paint over some of the graffiti.

This article will be updated as more information is collected.

Collegian reporter Stuart Smith can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @notstuartsmith

Collegian reporter Joe Manely contributed to this report.

