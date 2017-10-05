CSU Board of Governors unanimously decides to demolish Hughes Stadium

The Colorado State University Board of Governors unanimously decided to demolish Hughes Stadium, the former home of the Colorado State University football team.

The Board of Governors voted on the future of Hughes Stadium at their meeting Thursday afternoon.

The proposal to deconstruct Hughes Stadium was presented by Executive Vice Chancellor Amy Parsons and is projected to cost $4 million-$6 million.

These project costs are expected to be reimbursed from the proceeds of the property sale or ground lease. At this time, the proposal estimates a 6-9 month time frame for completion.

According to the project proposal, prompt deconstruction of Hughes Stadium is desirable to eliminate further utility expenditures along with any other costs to maintain the stadium facility and to prevent the vacant property from becoming a nuisance.

CSU will be in charge of the deconstruction on-site prior to selling the property to developers.

“Our goal is to be able to enter into negotiations (with developers) in the spring and ultimately disposition in the summer,” Parsons said.

A team led by ICON Venue Group and CSU Facilities is pursuing possible future development and associated valuations in their assessment of the stadium’s future following demolition. The team met with neighborhood community members in September to gain public input.

“Lots of people in the community want to keep it as open space and their concerns are about traffic in the area. Those roads aren’t really built for a lot of traffic on that side of town,” Parsons said.

Other city and community concerns include density and the possibility of the area being a mixed-used space, according to Parsons. Another community meeting will take place in an open-house Oct. 18.

“We’re purposefully taking our time … with this process to make sure that we do a good job with community input,” Parsons said.

Collegian news reporter Natalia Sperry can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Natalia_Sperry.