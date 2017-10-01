Rocky Mountain Collegian

Costumed corgis take over Fort Collins

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Fort Collins Life

Corgi-owners Maggie Boyd and CSU alumni Brandon Boyd dress up with their Corgis Theodore and Eleanor as Nintendo characters. (Miranda Moses | Collegian)
Corgis look for pets on the parade route during the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi on Saturday. The Corgis paraded through Old Town Square and drew crowds of dog lovers. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Penny the Corgi, dressed in a caterpillar costume, happily sits in the grass during the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Catie the Corgi rolls over for tummy rubs during the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. Catie was dressed as a Denver Broncos cheerleader. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Matilda the Corgi, dressed as Georgie from "It," smiles while taking in the events at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Sawyer the Corgi, dressed as a unicorn, snacks on a "Pupsicle" at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. Revolution Artisan Pops provided the dog treats, made with peanut butter and bone broth on a milk bone handle. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Omen the Corgi, dressed as a king, smiles while taking in the events at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Penny the Corgi, dressed as a piece of sushi, smiles for the camera during the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park on Saturday.
Emily Cook and Matt Rohlf dressed as fishermen, while their dogs Henry (left) and Tilley (right) dressed as a shark and a goldfish respectively. The fish themed crew posed for a crowd of photographers at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Amy and her dog Jynx dressed in matching Chewbacca costumes for the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Duke the Corgi, dressed as a lumberjack, and his human were runners up in the "Like Human, Like Corgi" costume competition at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Corgis Phoebe and Joey, dressed as a bride and groom, won the "Cutest Couple" costume contest at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. They stopped for a snack while accepting their prize bag. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Piper the Corgi, in a coat of many colors, won runner up in the "Completely Creative" costume contest at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Alex the Corgi, dressed as a loaf of Wonder bread, won the "Funniest Costume" costume contest at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Corgis of all shapes, sizes, colors and mixes flooded into Civic Center Park donning various costumes, barking at one another in excitement. Costumes included a hairy mermaid, a loaf of wonder bread and a hot dog, which was a popular costume this year. 

The 3rd Annual Tour De Corgi, also known as “the corgi parade,” began at 10 p.m. with the costume contest commencing at 10:30 p.m. 

A corgi snacks on a pupsicle
Sawyer the Corgi, dressed as a unicorn, snacks on a “Pupsicle” at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi. Revolution Artisan Pops provided the dog treats, made with peanut butter and bone broth on a milk bone handle. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Some dog parents even committed to the festivities as well by dressing up in correlating costumes with their furry counterparts. For proud Corgi owners Maggie Boyd and Colorado State University alumni Brandon Boyd, this kind of commitment was key this year. The couple dressed as Nintendo legends Mario and Princess Peach, while their corgi Theodore wore a spiked shell to depict Bowser and his sister Eleanor took on the role of Yoshi.

“The turn out this year is more than last year,” Maggie Boyd said. “And I feel like there is more participation with dressing up and groups dressing up together with their dogs, and that has been really cool to see.”

The couple and their pups hoped to win a prize in one of the costume categories that required a group costume, but a family dressed as the ninja turtles came out as the victors.

The categories for the costume contest included completely creative, prettiest pooch, baddest to the bone, funniest furry, greatest group, cutest couple and like human, like corgi. Winners were awarded dog-oriented prizes.

Participators in the corgi parade and the costume contest were encouraged to register on the official Tour De Corgi website or at an official booth on the day of the event. Registration included a $5 donation, and those who donated received a Tour De Corgi wristband. Official Tour De Corgi T-shirts were available to purchase upon online registration and continue to be available online for $30 to $32. Proceeds from the event went to non-profit organizations including the Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and 4 Paws Pet Pantry.

A corgi dressed in a rain coat and boots with a red balloon.
Matilda the Corgi, dressed as Georgie from “It,” smiles while taking in the events at the 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park on Saturday. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

The event began unofficially three years ago, originally existing as a small Corgi meet up organized on Facebook, said Tracy Stewart, a founding member of the Tour De Corgi Committee.  

“Some of the people who came were people that I knew, which is who I expected might come, but then hundreds of people came,” Stewart said. “It went viral on Facebook. So, the Tour De Corgi Committee is just those people who are willing to donate their time and effort and energy into putting on the event.”

Stewart also said that the many organizations and sponsoring vendors that held booths at Tour De Corgi this year made the event unique. Some booths present included Wagz Pet Marker & Grooming, Sherwood Pet Portraits, W.O.L.F Sanctuary, Cosmic Corgi, Revolution Artisan Pops and Ivan’s All Natural Doggie Delights, a doggie food truck.

Stewart said the event is getting better each year and that the affair will continue to be a part of Fort Collins next year. This year, upon registration, participants were provided with a map of the parade, which commenced at noon, to keep dogs and owners from getting lost or confused on the parade route through Old Town. The availability of the route on the Tour De Corgi website caused hundreds of dog-passionate people to line up along the route in true parade fashion to watch the stubby dogs in outrageously cute costumes waddle through the streets. After the festivities ended at 3 p.m., corgis remained scattered around town on restaurant patios and sticking their faces out of car windows. 

“We love this corgi event because it helps us to counteract all the negativity in the nation right now,” said Maria Singleton, who brought her granddog, Franky, dressed as Yoda, to the event. “You come to this, and you cannot help but smile and be happy.”

Corgi fun facts:

  • Despite their stocky build, Corgis are athletic. They were originally bred to herd. 
  • In Welsh, “cor” means dwarf and “gi” means dog. 
  • Queen Elizabeth II has owned more than 30 Corgis

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.

