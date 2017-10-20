Colorado State University mourns Savannah McNealy at vigil

Editor’s Note: Savannah McNealy worked for Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation. We will remember her as a bright, energetic and kind young woman.

Rams held each other close during a vigil for Colorado State University student Savannah McNealy, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The vigil was near Ram Walk on Meridian Drive between Hughes Way and Pitkin Street. McNealy helped come up with the idea and design for the Ram Walk, a tradition where the CSU football team walks through an orange path to the stadium.

Family members, friends, colleagues and coworkers attended the event to honor her memory, placing flowers on a table next to a series of photos of her. CSU president Tony Frank said he was not there to give words to make sense of the death, but to encourage the crowd to take care of each other and remember McNealy.

“That pain that you all feel, that emptiness that seems without limit will recede. What won’t recede is your memory of Savannah,” Frank said. “It will remain bright and warm within each of you, and you will never forget her.”

Jackson Aldern, a senior art major, knew McNealy since he was a freshman, and lived in the same dorm hall. He described her as talkative and kind.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



“She cared about her friends more than anything,” Aldern said.

Tom Milligan, vice president of external relations at CSU, had McNealy in one of her classes and said she was very talented.

“She took simple nothing ideas and made them really interesting,” Milligan said. “She was remarkable.”

Lauren Kroll, a graphic designer at CSU who hired McNealy as an intern, said she really grew in the past year and found her way as a designer. In the past year she thought of McNealy more as a designer than a student intern.

“I loved working with her because she didn’t really have boundaries. She’d always kind of make whatever happen, hence why the street’s orange,” Kroll said. “Something sparked, I think it was just the excitement of the senior year. She was really looking ahead to the future, and that’s what really kills me the most.”