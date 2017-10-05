Rocky Mountain Collegian

Colorado prep star commits to CSU football

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

Colorado State football is keeping it in the family with its 2018 recruiting class. The Rams picked up a commitment from Fort Morgan High School’s Trey McBride Thursday. A local prep star and younger brother of Rams defensive end Toby McBride, the 3-star tight end holds offers from a variety of Division 1 programs including California, Kansas State, Navy and Wyoming.

Trey McBride is not the only relative of a current team member to commit to CSU this recruiting cycle. Zach Schlager, younger brother of senior safety Jake Schlager, also committed to head coach Mike Bobo’s program in April.

McBride is CSU’s 20th total commitment of the 2018 recruiting cycle and second tight end of the class. Along with the Colorado prep star, the Rams also secured a commitment from North Carolina’s top-ranked tight end on Sept. 21.

McBride is the fourth player from the state of Colorado to commit to CSU. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a national letter of intent. McBride will be eligible to do so on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

  1. Nick Martin-Morman, DB, (Louisiana)
  2. A’Jon Vivens, ATH, (Colorado)
  3. Zach Schlager, LB, (Nebraska)
  4. Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)
  5. Lionel Anderson II, WR, (California)
  6. Spencer Lovell, OL, (Colorado)
  7. Davonta Wilson, DB, (Florida)
  8. Troy Golden, DE, (Florida)
  9. Matt Baldwin, QB, (Texas)
  10. Teja Young, ATH, (Florida)
  11. Florian McCann III, OL, (Colorado)  
  12. Jammal Houston, WR, (Louisiana)
  13. Rushton Roberts, DE, (Florida)
  14. Nahe Sulunga, DT, (California)
  15. Quinn Brinnon, ATH, (California)
  16. James Thomas, LB, (California)
  17. Gerald Nathan Jr., LB, (North Carolina)
  18. Brandon Derrow, DE, (Ohio)
  19. Gary Williams, TE, (North Carolina)
  20. Trey McBride, TE, (Colorado)

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

