Clash of Rams: Gun regulations

Clash of Rams is a political talk show aired through Rocky Mountain Student Media. Hosts have conversations about current evens and hot topics, and discuss what can be agreed upon. Allec Brust is the opinion editor for the Rocky Mountain Collegian, and leans left. Juan Caro is the President of the Conservative interest group, and leans right.

Former Mayor and Councilman Ray Martinez joins hosts Allec Brust and Juan Caro for episode three of Clash of Rams. This weeks topic: Gun control.

Hosts Allec Brust and Juan Caro can be reached at Letters@collegian.com