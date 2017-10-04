Rocky Mountain Collegian

Body recovered near South Timberline Road and East Lincoln Avenue

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, Featured, News

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a body was recovered near South Timberline Road and East Lincoln Avenue.

LCSO responded to a call of a body partially submerged under a bridge from a landscape maintenance contractor working near the intersection at 12:21 p.m. Oct. 4, according to a report released by LCSO.

After arriving on the scene at 12:26 p.m., deputies confirmed that there was a body in shallow water pooled in the bottom of a canal near the intersection. Personnel assisted medical examiners with recovering the body and is currently working on identifying the decendent.

So far, the decedent has been described as “an adult male who may have been transient,” according to the press release. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the individual and the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is conducted and the family is notified.

Investigators are still investigating the incident. No additional information about the incident has been released at this time. 

According to LCSO, there is no reason to believe that the public is in any sort of danger because of the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Collegian news reporter Austin Fleskes can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Austinfleskes07.

