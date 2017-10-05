Body found in Fort Collins residence, potential homicide

A deceased body was found inside a home located less than three miles from Colorado State University on Oct.4.

Fort Collins Police responded to the residence of 1601 N. College Ave. during a welfare check when the body was discovered.

“This is being investigated as a possible homicide,” Fort Collins Police Services public relations manager, Kate Kimble, said. “The Larimer County coroner’s office will officially determine cause and manner of death and will release the decedent’s identity at a later time.”

According to an Oct. 5 press release, there were several unidentified suspicious factors that prompted police to investigate the residence. There is no reason to believe there is any threat to public safety.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should contact Detective Siobhan Seymour at (970) 416-2195 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868, or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @mattnes1999.