Beer Me! – Marzen at Zwei Brewing

On this week’s episode of Beer Me, beer buds Frank Conley and Casey Robinson try out Zwei Brewing’s Marzen Beer. Toasty and soft, it was a great Oktoberfest beer for the masses. Be sure as well to check out Zwei’s Hatha and Hops for hounds, a charity yoga event with dogs that helps raise money for Animal House. And if you miss tomorrow’s, don’t worry, they do the event on a monthly basis!