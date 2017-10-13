Beer Me! – Marzen at Zwei Brewing

On this week’s episode of Beer Me, beer buds Frank Conley and Casey Robinson try out Zwei Brewing’s Marzen Beer. Toasty and soft, it was a great Oktoberfest beer for the masses. Be sure as well to check out Zwei’s Hatha and Hops for hounds, a charity yoga event with dogs that helps raise money for Animal House. And if you miss tomorrow’s, don’t worry, they do the event on a monthly basis!
About Casey Robinson
A hoppy yet smooth Beer Bud lagered to perfection in the streets of Fort Collins, Casey Robinson creates palatable beer videos with a smooth finish. He is joined by fellow Beer Bud Frank Conley. Pairs well with cameras and brew pubs.
