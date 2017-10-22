Rocky Mountain Collegian

Beer Me! – Aunt Belma IPA at Rally King Brewing

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Beer Me, Sponsored Content

On this week’s episode of Beer Me, Beer Buds Casey Robinson and Frank Conley sat down with Rally King owner and brewer, Matt Kriewall. Matt talked us through their brand new beer, the Aunt Belma! It’s a Rye IPA with a whole variety of different hops. Be sure to check out Aunt Belma at Rally king as it just came out on Friday!

Be sure to check out Rally King on November 4 as well for their Brushes n’ Brews event, which is painting with a signature Rally King brew thrown in to the mix. Check it out! 

Also be sure to check out Rally King’s website for all their latest beers and events

