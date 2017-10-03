Becky Hammon to be inducted into San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame

Former Colorado State women’s basketball standout and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is being inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

Hammon started her CSU women’s basketball career in 1995. She currently holds the CSU women’s basketball career records for all-time points (2740), points per game (21.92), free throws made (641), 3-point field goals made (888), assists (538) and steals (315).

In the 1998-1999 season Hammon led the Rams to a 33-3 record and helped the team advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. For her efforts, Hammon was named Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Mountain Division Player of the year and became the WAC’s all-time leading scorer.

Hammon was inducted into the CSU Sports Hall of fame in 2004. Her No. 25 jersey currently hangs in the rafters of Moby Arena where it was retired in 2005.

Along with a prestegious collegiate career, Hammon went on to have an extremely succesful professional career as well. After going undrafted, Hammon signed with the New York Liberty as a back-up point guard 1999. She took over the starting point guard position in 2003 and was traded to the San Antonio Stars in the in 2007.

Hammon was a six time WNBA All-Star and made the All-WNBA First Team twice in her career. Her No. 25 San Antonio Stars Jersey was retired in 2016.

In 2o14, Hammon became the first full-time, salaried female coach in NBA history when she was hired as an assistant by the San Antonio Spurs. She also became the NBA Summer League’s first female head coach in 2015 where she led the Spurs’ summer team to the exhibition league title.

Hammon and the five other inductees will be honored by the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Jan. 27, 2018 in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Collegian sports reporter Mamadou Balde can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @mamadoubalde62.