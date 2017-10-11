CSU in talks to take down Aylesworth Hall

Aylesworth Hall is in talks of being torn down and eventually replaced at Colorado State University after over 60 years on campus.

As of right now, there are no concrete plans as to what will replace the space that Aylesworth Hall is currently occupying. However, the most commonly agreed upon idea for the replacement is a new set of student housing complexes.

Cass Beitler, the assistant coordinator for capitol construction for Facilities Management, stated while there are no official plans as of right now, the site is being evaluated for a new residence space.

“There is a lot of talk for freshman student housing,” Beitler said.

Beitler said the discussion around student housing includes related topics such as possible parking arrangements, possible dinning hall space and more.

Aylesworth was built as a residence hall in the late 1950s as a residence hall for incoming students. This hall was an example of one of the many post-war residence housing structures built for students.

Over the years, the hall transformed from a residence hall into what it is today: a space for groups to rent offices and spaces to work.

Fred Haberecht, the university master planner for Facilities Management, said that due to the increase of incoming freshman, the placement of Aylesworth Hall would be good for new residence spaces.

“Aylesworth was built as a residence hall, but hasn’t been a residence hall for over 25 years,” Haberecht said. “The building has other issues, but it’s strategically located in a spot that is part of a greater housing complex.”

Haberecht added that the deconstruction process for Aylesworth could be similar to the construction of Academic Village. Academic Village resides on the site of old buildings, much like Aylesworth.

“As the campus, like all campuses, evolves and grows, then buildings are built and buildings come down,” Haberecht said.

Beitler explained Housing and Dining will work with Facilities Management to make sure that what is done is right for the space and the campus.

“There will be numerous people who will be involved (with the Aylesworth project),” Beitler said.

While the building is planned to come down, there are still some people on campus that are sad to see it go. History professor Adam Thomas is one of those people.

Thomas received his bachelors degree in journalism from Northwestern University and his masters degree in history and historic preservation from CSU. It was during his time at CSU that he learned his love for buildings with post-war architecture, like Aylesworth Hall.

“Buildings are a record of a moment in time, and they’re very powerful records,” Thomas said. “They’re the biggest artifacts that we create, that’s why I love buildings like this.”

Thomas is not opposed to the deconstruction of the building since he understands that buildings like Aylesworth are commonly deconstructed. Thomas said he wishes the history of the building can be remembered in some way like an old book from the library turned digital.

“The campus needs buildings like this because it has to remember its identity as a land-grant school,” Thomas said. “You come to CSU, and the feeling is , ‘this is new, this is novel, and this is a place where, if you want to go in a different direction, you can do it.’ These buildings were it.”

