Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released information about an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

According to a Fort Collins Police video statement released on Twitter, the Fort Collins 9-1-1 dispatch received a call reporting a possible shot fired at the America’s Best Value Inn at 1809 N. College Avenue.  

The caller said he heard a loud noise and a hole appeared in the ceiling above him and Fort Collins Police officers responded.

The officers tried to make contact with the suspect. When the suspect opened the door wielding a firearm, an officer fired his weapon and struck the man, said the officer in the statement.

“The suspect is deceased,” the officer in the statement said. “No hotel occupants or officers were injured during the incident.”

According to a press release, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the suspect at a later time.

The 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team was notified and has responded to take over the investigation. The Loveland Police Department will be the lead investigating agency and the Larimer Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency for public information, according to the press release.

According to the video release, no other information will be released at this time. Updates will be released as information comes available.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office release asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possible be eligible for a cash reward.

Collegian news reporter Abby Currie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15.

