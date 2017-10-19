Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Author and archaeologist to speak about lost city of Honduras

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

Colorado State University Archaeology professor Chris Fisher worked on archaeological sites spanning from Angamuco, the pre-Hispanic city of Michoacán Mexico, to the lost city in the tropical forests of Honduras.

Fisher will talk about his work in Honduras, alongside bestselling author Douglas Preston. on Oct. 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Colorado State University’s Behavioral Sciences Building in room A101.

The public lecture will also consist of Douglas Preston’s book signing for “The Lost City of the Monkey God.”

According to Fisher, they discovered a large city in Honduras in 2007 and that resulted in quite a bit of press. At that point he agreed to participate in the project.

The site was in the North-Eastern tropics of Honduras; according to Fisher the site was very wild and uninhabited.

“In 2015, we spent 10 days in a jungle only accessible by helicopter; it was pretty intense,” Fisher said.

Preston joined Fisher on the archaeological adventure in order to write his book. According to Fisher, Preston is best-known for his fiction, but experimented with non-fiction while in Honduras.

“He was a direct observer of the archaeology and the other work done in those 10 days or so,” Fisher said.

While on site, Preston took notes on what was happening. After the project, Preston returned to the States and wrote his book the following year.

According to Fisher, during the event on Friday, Preston will talk about the context of his book and his experience in the jungle.

Fisher himself will talk about the archeology of the sites. This includes exhibition surveys and remote sensing, which, according to Fisher, play into the discovery of settlements.

“I think it will be interesting for people to learn about the area,” Fisher said.

Collegian reporter Abby Currie can be reached news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources