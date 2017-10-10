Alec Reviews Music: New Politics is anything but lost with ‘Lost in Translation’

Something is always new with New Politics.

This is one band that is consistently challenging themselves to be adventurous and try new things. From their song writing to their live performances, New Politics aims to make an impact with their music. They found some early success with their debut album and have been constantly raising the bar since. Now on their fourth studio album, “Lost in Translation,” the band comfortably making strides and building on their already impressive discography.

These Danish rockers can be traced back to 2009 in Copenhagen. Their style is as wide as it is diverse, usually falling somewhere between dance pop and alternative rock. This band was a stand out immediately when they released their self-titled debut back in 2010. Since then, the trio has released “A Bad Girl in Harlem” and “Vikings” to decent ratings from critics and more than modest places on the charts. The band is no stranger to dominating the airwaves with several anthems with tracks like “Yeah Yeah Yeah” and “Harlem.” The group has never been known for making something that is bland. Pushing boundaries with their genre is what New Politics is best at, and “Lost in Translation” is the culmination of that.

“Lost in Translation” is a diverse record in short. The 10-track, 35-minute-long record is a joyride from start to finish. From dance anthems to alternative bangers and even some ragtime inspired tracks, there is a lot to take in with this record. Lyrics are poignant and fresh, and the overall production value in this record is well done. For long time fans of New Politics, there is a lot to appreciate here. For new fans or anyone that has never listened to the group before, there are some tracks that may turn you off if you are not used to the style.

Musically, expect to move along to the beat in more than one track on “Lost in Translation.” Tracks like “CIA” and “Istanbul” have these intrinsic rhythms that are hard not to tap your foot along with. There is a lot of energy from start to finish on this record, with a few brief pauses to slow things down just when it feels necessary. Tracks like “Lifeboat” are more alternative focused and have a larger focus on guitar and drum elements, whereas tracks like “Madeline” use other layers such as piano to drive the track. Unlike other New Politics releases, you can follow almost a clear pattern of influence from the sound of this record as there are more cultural aspects built into it like on tracks “Lifted” and “East Coast Thrilla.” New Politics tried to push themselves to do something they have never done before with “Lost in Translation,” and it works well here.

Lyrically, “Lost in Translation” is a moving record. New Politics is beginning to move past the shallowness that surrounds the pop industry and dive into more mature and serious subject matter with this record. Tracks like “One of Us” and “Color Green” have this larger than life feelings, which is a little unexpected with New Politics. Not to turn away any longtime fans though. There are some light-hearted tracks that are still all about having fun like “CIA” and “East Coast Thrilla.” In the long run, this will serve New Politics well and gives “Lost in Translation” a lot more replay value. Each listen through will give fans something to enjoy.

Should you listen to it? Yes

“Lost in Translation” is a lot fun from start to finish no matter how you approach it. While there are some more heavier tracks in subject matter, New Politics found a way to make them approachable and enjoyable, and that is exactly what you want with a record like this. There is plenty here to dance to or just lose yourself in for a while. New Politics may have incorporated a lot of new things into their music, but there are a few things that don’t get lost in translation.

