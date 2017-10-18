Ageless advice with Chris Webb: Ask me anything

With each semester comes different challenges. Some Colorado State University students have already had these challenges and others are experiencing them for the very first time. Every CSU student goes through them. We all think we know what to do; however, most of us wish we could find someone to discuss our thoughts with about different challenging situations.

Ask me, I am Chris Webb; I am a senior here at CSU, and I’m 37-years-old. I am here to share some of my insights on decisions you may need a little help with. I have helped people with challenging choices in work and on a personal level. If you have an issue with something that is going on in your life ask me.

When I came to CSU, I expected to learn academically, which I have. What I did not expect was to learn about you, the CSU student body, in a non-academic way. I see you in class, asking questions. I see you in the library studying, outside of the Lory Student Center talking with friends. I see you all over campus. What I see is young people who are looking to develop themselves at their own pace. This is not what the Simon Sineks of the world have told people. According to them you are all addicted to technology, unintelligent (unless you are a computer science major) and have no work ethic. This is simply not true.

I am writing this because I do not see what the “experts” generalize about your generation. I see all of you for who you are. You have expectations about your education and your careers. Your expectations change given new information. Often times people do not understand why young people change their expectations so much. This is not a problem for you, it is simply a miscommunication. There are no more 30-year careers which end in a with a cheap supermarket cake and a gold watch. One major key to success is to maintain expectations across different areas of your life. I am here to help you define your expectations and maintain them in other areas.

On the other hand, because of this new career horizon, the generation before you is either scared or disinterested in providing sound advice to your generation. I am neither. I have provided career guidance for several people while corporate coaching in my last career. I lean on my experience, knowledge and research to provide sound input to help you with your choices.

I am also here for some encouragement. Like I mentioned earlier, I am a senior, which means I have several classes that many of you have. I have had to take proctored exams all day to pass my module three of MATH 117. I have had to go to countless statistics office hours and TILT tutoring. I have had to work in groups with other students in different majors who have not cared about my grade. I know what you are going through, and I know how important an encouraging word can be.

When we put expectations on our performance, it can be difficult to see through the small things. Often times we simply need to know someone believes in us. Just know, you have proven to me and continue to prove to me that you have what it takes to accomplish the goals set out in front of you. When you do not know the first step, the second or the last write to me, and let’s see if we can come to a conclusion. I believe we will, and I believe you will reach those goals you have set out to achieve.

Email entertainment@collegian.com to ask Chris questions.

