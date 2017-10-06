CSU’s best Halloweekend costumes

Halloween weekend in a college town is interesting to say the least. With a rise in shenanigans within Fort Collins college life this weekend, neighbors were certainly kept awake and cops were definitely called. Among the madness of seeing men dressed as pumpkins peeing in a backyard, witnessing a girl dressed as a unicorn take three consecutive shots before climbing on to of a roof and so, so much more, I was able to find six costumes that really made an impression and went above and beyond the typical last-minute Party City purchase.

Tina

Adult cartoons definitely had a presence this weekend, with many students dressing up as the highly acclaimed “Rick and Morty” characters. Deciding to stick to an older show, CSU junior biology major Douglas Apple chose to portray the character Tina from “Bob’s Burgers” both Friday and Saturday night this Halloweekend. Prior to the weekend’s festivities, Apple invested a good amount of time perfecting the Tina dance, in which he gyrated his butt awkwardly, and practicing Tina’s typical phrases, including, “Your ass is grass, and I’m going to mow it.” His outfit aligned with Tina’s character for the most part, besides Apple’s many arm tattoos, one of which being a dancing skeleton, and Apple’s lack of glasses due to losing them in the mayhem of Friday night.

“I bought this wig at Party City for $15 and about two seconds later I went to Walmart and it was $5, so that is cool,” Apple said. “Skirts are weird and breezes kept going up there.”

Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake

Junior chemical and biological engineering major Natalie Rapp and her boyfriend, Tyler Randolph, decided to dress warmer than many others did this weekend. Utilizing the fact that there was two of them and that Randolph is slightly blonde, the couple dressed up as Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake from the infamous “Dick in a Box” Saturday Night Live skit. Both Randolph and Rapp wore suits with T-shirts underneath, complete with a gold chains around their necks and a neatly wrapped box tied to their midsections.

“Tyler came up with the idea months ago and insisted that we do it,'” Rapp said. “Everyone loved the costume all night, we got so many compliments.”

Many Halloween partygoers asked what was inside Rapp’s box throughout the night, and the answer was candy.

“Friends”

Freshman communications major Payton Walters and freshman mechanical engineering major Carter Bell celebrated the spooky holiday in a cute couples costume of an sitcom iconic duo. With the simplicity of their outfits, one may assume they were just dressed as a dude hanging out with a waiter. Only a trained eye truly recognized that Bell’s nerdy sweater look was an imitation of the dinosaur enthusiast Ross from the `90s sitcom Friends, and Walter’s apron perfectly resembled Rachel’s Central Perk uniform from the early episodes in which she attempts to waiter but ultimately messes up every order. Unfortunately, Bell was not repeating “WE WERE ON A BREAK” over and over.

“I went and got a sweater and a name tag, and it is great,” Bell said. “I have one name tag that says ‘Ross’ and one that says ‘Dr. Geller,’ but I gave the name tag that says ‘Ross’ to someone who is actually named Ross.”

A Pun

Puns always make solid Halloween costumes, and graduate student Tanner Baldwin and senior biomedical and mechanical engineering major Emily Velerioti hit the mark with their unique, glowing choice of wardrobe. The two wore all-black outfits and covered themselves in the glow-in-the-dark stars and moons that every 10-year-old sticks to their ceiling. To complete the look and the play on words, Baldwin stuffed toy guns in both his pockets western-style and Velerioti carried her own toy gun to portray the pun: Shooting stars.

“We were randomly naming off possible costume ideas when we came up with shooting stars,” Baldwin said. “Emily actually came up with the costume design, though, she likes puns. Everyone liked the idea because we had them make a wish on a shooting star.”

Old Wrestlers

Junior political science major Cybil Lapenna and junior music major Parker Walters were both a sight for sore eyes Saturday night, and both consistently stayed ready for a friendly smack down. Walters wore a sparkly cape, socks that went all the way up to his knees and not much else. His girlfriend, Lapenna, was the warmer of the two, with red leggings under bright yellow shorts and a feather boa around her neck. Both students were extravagant representations of popular `80s wrestlers. Walters took on the role of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Lapenna proudly represented Hulk Hogan.

“We were just chilling one day and I was like, ‘Dude, you know what we should be?” Lapenna said. “We should be `80s wrestlers, WWE bro. I had a fake mustache, but I sweated it off.”

Frank from “Men in Black”

The best costumes this weekend were not all worn by humans. The annual Pug Parade commenced in Old Town this Sunday, and to be quite honest, many of the pugs in attendance beat out Colorado State University college students in terms of costume creativity and general cuteness. Murphy the pug dressed up with his human, Bode Furrow, as characters from the movie “Men in Black.” Furrow emulated one of the human Men in Black, wearing a suit and sunglasses, while Murphy accurately impersonated the pug in the movie series, Frank. Murphy also wore a tiny suit, and Furrow’s mother, Renae Furrow, made sure the puppy did not burst out of his getup.

“A lot of people have told us he looks like Frank,” Renae Furrow said. “So, we watched the movie and we are like, ‘Oh yeah, he really does look like the pug from Men in Black.'”

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at antertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.