10 songs for the transition from fall to winter

There’s a strange period of time that pops up every year, the period between autumn and winter. This time usually results in leaves having fallen off the trees, but rarely brings snow, so we’re left in this odd cold-in-the-mornings-hot-in-the-afternoon limbo.

To help with this transition, here are 10 songs that capture the vibes of fall and winter:

1. “Autumn Leaves” by Nat King Cole – This one’s an oldie, and a slower ballad, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a goodie. Cole croons about missing summer–or is it an actual woman?–as autumn sets in and winter draws nearer.

2. “California Dreamin'” by Sia – While the original is a beautiful and generation-defining tune, this one modernizes that tune and packs a more forceful punch, which is what many students want to do to winter: punch it, forcefully.

3. “Familiar” Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment (feat. King Louie and Quavo) – If this time of year’s got you feeling like you’re in a slump, this is the jam for you. Chance & Co rail against conformity, encouraging listeners to find something new, which you may just need if you feel like graduation is just barely out of reach.

4. “Whole Damn Year” by Mary J. Blige – This song might to be relatable to students this time of year; it’s about how terrible she feels, but there’s good news: A whole damn year later, Mary’s just fine, and she’s killing the game, so chin up.

5. “September Song” by Frank Sinatra – We’re throwing way back again to capture just how fast time flies this time of year; we’re already in week 10, people. Frank lets us know that he “doesn’t have time for the waiting game,” which might sound fairly familiar to students, especially the ones still listening to a song about September in October.

6. “Winter” by Khalid – Wonderkid Khalid produced a jam all about his love life in the months we have yet to face. The outlook isn’t good for Khalid and his lover, but the good news is that this song is catchy, so we can take comfort in that.

7. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac – Stevie Nicks wrote this song during a ski trip to Aspen, but if that’s not enough reason to make you listen to it, it’s a beautiful and soulful tune about self-reflection and growth. It’s not the happiest of songs, but it sure is inspirational to pull yourself out of an unfavorable situation. Or a snowdrift, whichever comes first.

8. “Scream” by Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson – Whether you’re excited about ski season, or upset about the oncoming cold weather, you’re probably feeling like you want to scream right about now. This ferocious jam will help you get that out of your system.

9. “Hello” by Adele – This song is quickly approaching it’s one year anniversary of having been released, and chances are, you remember how the world stopped turning when it dropped. Regardless of your feelings for Adele, this song defined this time period last year, so let’s bring it back. Plus, who can forget the hilarious “Saturday Night Live” sketch about the song’s unifying power.

10. “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles – A lot of the songs on this playlist have been kind of dark, and maybe that has something to do with summer being over and us heading straight for a cold, dry, skin-cracking several months, but it’s always a good idea to find the silver lining. In a few short months, it’ll be warm and sunny again, so hold on Rams.

Listen to the Collegian Spotify playlist here.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.