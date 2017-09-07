Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

You should add dry brushing to your beauty routine

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, Style

Yes, ladies, that’s right. Make room for dry brushes in your hub of in-home-remedies next to your sheet masks and moisturizers. Dry brushing is the next big thing in the beauty world, and if you are anything like me, when I first heard of the term I had zero idea what it meant or the potential benefits for my skin. After the pore cleansing face mask fails, I was skeptical of all the hype. Rest assured, this is a beauty trend you can rely on for the long term.

DSC_0868.JPG
Dry brushing is an old beauty hack that can benefit your skin, and overall health in multiple ways. Photo credit: Joslyn Allen

 

Dry brushing has been an age-old beauty hack used by ancient civilizations such as the Chinese, Cherokees, Greeks and more. Although the tools used by these people were a cry from our modern brushes, such as the Chinese silk squash fiber made out of dried fruit, the concept and the goal is still comparable. Dry brushing is best known for being a lymphatic draining tool. It also serves as an assister to stimulate the body’s natural reduction of waste.

Dry Brushing Benefits

  1. Softens skin. The natural bristles on the brush allow for exfoliation of the skin and knock out dead skin cells.
  2. Clears skin. Because the brushing encourages healthy circulation throughout the body, your system is able to carry unhealthy toxins to the proper waste sites.
  3. Eliminates cellulite. Cellulite occurs when fatty cells build up underneath the skin, creating the lumps you see on the surface. Dry brushing breaks up the fatty clots to create the appearance of smooth skin.
  4. Reduces stress. Massages are known to reduce anxiety and stress. With the start of the school year, everyone could use a little rest and relaxation via dry brushing.

The list of benefits can go on and on, but it is also important to know where you can get these brushes. I ordered mine on Amazon, from a company named Touch Me. It was only $13.95 for a beautiful set of brushes, which was a great deal. The set came with three brushes: a facial brush, a hand held brush and a brush on a long rod for hard to reach areas. The bristles are made from natural fibers, which is crucial for proper dry brushing. Plastic bristles may scratch and irritate the skin.

DSC_0867.JPG
This set of Touch Me brushes comes in three different sizes, all for different uses. Photo credit: Joslyn Allen

 

When you first use these babies, the bristles will be stiff because they have not been broken in yet. Scrub gently at first and as time goes on the bristles will become kinder to the skin. The motions should always be towards your heart to promote circulation. Be patient with this technique and you will reap all of the perks of dry brushing.

Whether it be to reduce the appearance of “flaws” on your body or to reduce the stresses of everyday life, dry brushing is sure to be an effective regime to add to your daily routine.

 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources