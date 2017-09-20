Woof Wednesday: Forrest

Meet Colorado State University’s campus heartthrob, Forrest. He’s an eight-year-old Corgi who has lived out his entire, joyful life in Fort Collins with his owner, Michelle Collins, a junior art major at CSU. Adopted at six weeks old, Forest has been teamed up with Collins’ since she was 16 years old.

Forrest is a therapy support dog who is trained to offer comfort and support to his owner. Support animals are not the same as service dogs, which are trained to assist people with special needs.

“He is really good at reading people’s emotions,” Collins said. “He’s always super sensitive to people and just a sweetheart all around.”

Not only are his talents on the inside, they’re reflected on the outside too.

“He can shake as long as there is a treat,” Collins said. It doesn’t take much to bribe this pup for a little entertainment.

Keep an eye out for Forrest the Corgi on CSU’s campus!

Have a dog you would like featured in the next Woof Wednesday? Email your submission to collegeavenue@collegian.com.