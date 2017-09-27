Rocky Mountain Collegian

Woof Wednesday: Cooper and Obi

Heather Hall, a biomedical sciences graduate and education coordinator at Colorado State University, is living the dream as the proud owner of two corgis: five-year-old rescue border collie mix (borgi) Obi and Cooper, who turns three this November.

Hall adopted Cooper from a rancher in Longmont who has bread corgis for over 25 years. Tricks also come easily to Cooper. He knows how to sit, spin and heel. “He’s very smart,” Hall said. When given a command, “he’ll look at you with his head tilted, like he’s trying to figure out if it is in his best interest.”

A product of his time on the farm is his herding instinct.

According to Hall, Cooper will herd, “the cat, Obi, kids, even us.”

Cooper loves attention, especially when Hall brings him to campus once a month and he hangs out in her office, located in the Physiology building. Cooper’s favorite snacks include peanut butter, apples and carrots.

Capture.PNG
Heather Hall outside the Physiology building, where she works, at Colorado State University with Cooper and Obi. Photo credit: Ethan Vassar

Cooper’s brother, Obi, is a rescue dog from Wyoming and joined the fur family after Hall saw a post about him on the Tour de Corgi Facebook page two years ago. Originally, he was named Rover, but Hall and her boyfriend changed his name to Obi.

“My boyfriend likes Star Wars, and he deserved a better name,” Hall said.

Being a rescue dog, Obi can be very shy and is often times scared of other dogs. Although he doesn’t shy away from giving Hall lots of love.

“He’s very sweet and cuddly, and he’ll come up and snuggle in bed,” Hall said.

Obi enjoys squeaky toys, often playing with them until the squeak wears out and his favorite foods include any cheese and carrots.

The two corgis always enjoy going up to the reservoir together. Cooper loves to paddleboard and swim, while Obi is content playing fetch on the beach.

cooper and obi.PNG
Cooper and Obi making sure the camera gets their respective good sides. Photo credit: Ethan Vassar

Hall said, “whenever someone sees a corgi they smile at you”.

