What’s up, Fort Collins: Popular events happening Sept. 25–Oct. 1

Monday, Spet. 25:

CSU will launch the “Feminist Fight Club” with guest Jessica Bennett. Bennett is the author of the book “Feminist Fight Club,” and will be signing copies, giving a talk in a fireside chat format and offering workshops. The book signing will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in LSC ballroom D and workshops will be offered from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the LSC.

Tuesday, Sept. 26:

The 17th Annual Diversity Symposium kicks off in the LSC. This is a weeklong event including many speakers discussing diversity and inclusion on campus and in the larger community. All talks are free and open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 29:

“Three Sisters” by Anton Chekhov opens at the University Center for the Arts. The play will show Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are free for CSU students.

Saturday, Sept. 30:

The 3rd Annual Tour de Corgi will take place at Civic Center Park at 10 a.m. This year’s costume contest categories are Completely Creative, Prettiest Pooch, Baddest to the Bone, Funniest Furry, Greatest Group, Cutest Couple and Like Human, Like Corgi. The parade will leave the park at noon. For the complete parade route visit tourdecorgi.org.

Sunday, Oct. 1:

Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius will perform at the Aggie Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m.and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 on the day of the show.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.