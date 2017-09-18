What’s up, Fort Collins: Popular events happening Sept. 18-24

Monday, Sept. 18:

There will be another installment of the Virtuoso Concert Series at the UCA. This installment will feature percussionist Shilo Stroman and violist Margaret Miller. Stroman, an adjunct instructor of percussion and jazz at CSU, has assembled a “killer” band for the recital that will be covering a diverse set of female-led rock, punk and funk artists. Miller, special assistant professor of viola and coordinator of the Graduate String Quartet Program, will perform classical works, accompanied by Tim Burns, supervisor of piano.

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

The Colorado International Invitational Poster Exhibition (CIIPE) kicks off with an artist talk by Honor Laureates Joe Scorsone and Alice Dreading. The talk will take place in the Organ Recital Hall at the UCA. The main opening for the show will take place on Sept. 22 in the Visual Arts Building and Lory Student Center’s Curfman Gallery, where posters also will be on display until Nov. 3.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

The “Picturing Human Rights” Panel Discussion will take place in the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art. The Panel will feature Silvia Canetto from the Psychology Department, Caridad Souza, director of Center for Women’s Studies and Gender Research, Scott Diffrient, director of ACT Human Rights Film Festival, and Alice Drueding and Joe Scorsone, CIIPE honor laureates. This panel discussion will examine how the visual arts can help bring attention to human rights, informing people’s thoughts on these critical issues and enacting positive change. Dreading and Scorsone’s work focus on these topics.

Friday, Sept. 22:

Campus Activities will host the final installment of Cinema Under the Stars. The event will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center. They will have movie trivia, face painting and other activities before the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. They will be showing “Cars 3“.

Saturday, Sept. 23:

New Belgium will be hosting a “Bye Week Block Party.” The event hosted by SSSSNAKE will include a dance contest, as well as appearances by CSU Golden Poms & Cam the Ram. There will also be an opportunity to win a New Belgium Cruiser at the event. The event is free and will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24:

The 22nd annual Doggie Olympics will take place at City Park Pavillion #7 staring at 9 a.m. The Doggie Olympics features cute dogs doing tricks, catching frisbees and running through obstacle courses. The event is hosted by the Larimer Animal People Partnership, an organization for animal therapy teams certified through Pet Partners or ATD.

