What’s up, Fort Collins: Popular events happening Sept. 11-16

From the last festival of the season, FORTtoberfest, to concerts from different genres, this week presents

the community with plenty of popular events to attend.

Monday, Sept. 11:

The School of Social Work will be hosting “Dialouges around Diffrence,” a panel discussion on intersectional feminism. The panel will feature Angelica Murray from the Women and Gender Advocacy Center; Charlotte Salinas from the office of Orientation and Transition Programs; Cori Wong, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Professor in the Center for Women’s Studies and Gender Resarch; and Jovan Rivera, a founder of the Student Feminist Fight Club. The panel will take place in room 312 of the Lory Student Center from 12-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12:

John Seesholtz will perform a baritone concert as part of the University Center for the Art’s “Music in the Museum” series. The series explores the cross-fertilization between music and the visual arts, with performances by CSU music faculty and a brief historic background given by faculty from the Department of Art and Art History and the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. The event takes place in the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art from 12-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13:

Guest artist John Fadial from the University of Wyoming will perform a violin concert. The performance will take place in the Organ Recital Hall in the UCA from 7:30-9:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 14:

Wolverine Farms will host a free film screening of “Waste Land.” The film follows artist Vik Muniz doing his work in Brazil. The event is hosted by the Fort Collins Museum of Art.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Local band Slow Caves will perform live at New Belgium Brewery. The show will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The show is part of Fat Tire Fridays, where New Belgium offers $1 off pints and growlers on Fat Tire.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

FORToberfest, the last music festival of the summer will take place in Old Town Square from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. FORToberfest is a fall style festival with food from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, lots of love music, and beer. For the full line up visit fortoberfest.com.

