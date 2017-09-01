What’s open and closed on Labor Day

In honor of the American labor movement and the contributions of workers in America, most city services and some businesses will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

In a news release by Mayan Smith, the Publicity and Marketing Technician for the city of Fort Collins, city services like the Transfort bus system, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, recreation centers and public libraries will be closed for the day. Essential services like the fire department and police department will be operating as normal, in addition to the Edora Pool and Ice Center keeping their normal hours. The Gardens at Spring Creek will also be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will still be plenty to do to celebrate Labor Day. Along with barbecues and fireworks, Fort Collins’ annual event Tour de Fat will be taking place on Sept. 2 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and the Fortitude 10K race will be taking place at Colorado State University’s new stadium on Labor Day from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Fortitude 10K is offering $15 off of registration for CSU students with a discount code to encourage students to take part in this new Labor Day tradition and enjoy the new stadium.

On Sept. 1, local events like the First Friday Gallery Walk and the Downtown Sessions Concert Series will also be taking place, starting at 6:00 p.m. The First Friday Gallery Walk will feature local artists and businesses, and the Downtown Sessions Concert Series will host Colony Funk and ATOMGA.

Due to the Fortitude 10K taking place on campus, the parking lots for Braiden Hall and Northside Allison will be blocked off from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., since they are on the race route. Parking for the race will not be in residence hall parking lots and will be distinguished by signs set up by Fortitude 10K.

Labor Day is a holiday that honors those who fought and died to protect the rights and well-being of America’s working people, as CSU President Tony Frank stated in his most recent email to CSU students and staff. With this, President Frank encourages everyone to be safe in their celebrations.

“Enjoy the long weekend, take care of yourselves and each other, and be well,” President Frank said.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.