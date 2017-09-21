Top-ranked North Carolina tight end commits to CSU

Colorado State football may have a bye week this Saturday, but the recruiting trail never sleeps. The Rams picked up a verbal commitment from 2-star tight end Gary Williams Wednesday, bringing CSU’s 2018 recruiting class to 19 total commitments.

The North Carolina native picked CSU over nine other offers, including fellow Mountain West foe, Air Force. Williams also holds offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky and Marshall. According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 1 tight end recruit coming out of the state of North Carolina

I would like to announce that I am now committed to THE Colorado State University !!! ✅🐏 #B18HORNS pic.twitter.com/MsvLM086dN — Gary Williams 🎒 (@GeeBoogiee) September 21, 2017

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound tight end out of Zebulon B. Vance High School in Charlotte, NC. announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. In the post, Williams tweeted that he was committing to the Colorado State University!

NCAA rules prohibit head coach Mike Bobo from commenting on a specific individual before they have signed a national letter of intent, but the third-year CSU coach confirmed Williams’ commitment on Twitter as well, tweeting “It’s a great day to be a Ram! Creating another pipeline with another playmaker tonight.”

It's a great day to be a Ram! Creating a pipeline with another playmaker tonight! #B18Horns — Coach Mike Bobo (@CoachBobo_CSU) September 21, 2017

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

