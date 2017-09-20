Top 5 Aggie Theatre performances to look forward to this semester

Every new semester, Colorado State University music fans are given a plethora of choices for live performances from Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre. The venue has hosted artists from almost every genre. From hip-hop superstars like Lil Uzi Vert to local bands like The Holler!, there is a little something for everyone. Here are five performances at the Aggie Theatre worth checking out this fall:

Nick Swardson

Stand up comedian Nick Swardson has played roles in some Hollywood’s biggest comedies in the last decade. From “Superbad” to “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” if you can name a recent comedy movie, he’s probably been in it. With the bulk of his humor relating to drinking/partying, Swardson has become an official party expert. While tickets may be sold out on the official Aggie Theatre website, there is a probability tickets can be bought from resellers. Swardson performs Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Whethan

Up and coming Chicago producer Whethan is “so stoked to be back” in Colorado, he wrote in an email. He may be young, but he has accomplished more in his short career than most other producers do in their entire lifetime. His biggest song, “Savage” featuring MAX and Flux Pavilion, has amassed over 17 million views on YouTube. Other collaborators include Charli XCX and Elohim. Whethan is set to perform Friday, Sept. 29.

The Melvins

Nineties grunge throwback the Melvins said they are “offended, but strangely aroused” to be playing at the Aggie Theatre. The band has influenced multiple other groups with their experimental take on grunge and the pioneering of sludge metal. However, lead singer, Buzz Osbourne, prefers to classify the group as “a song and dance band.” Osbourne’s rough low moan paired with chugging guitars is sure to cause uneasiness in even the hardest of listeners. The band is scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 30.

Adam Cayton-Holland

Adam Cayton-Holland is a stand up comedian originally from Denver. He has performed stand-up for several TV shows, including Conan and @midnight, according to his biography on the Aggie Theatre website. So far, he has released two albums and has an upcoming book called “Tragedy Plus Time,” due to be released in 2018. Holland will be performing Friday, Oct.13.

New Found Glory

If you are looking to unleash your inner teenage angst this semester, then look no further than a New Found Glory concert. The pop punk veterans have been the perfect representation of pop punk bands for over a decade. Despite their age, the band remains youthful as ever. Coming after the release of their new album, “Makes Me Sick,” the punk rockers are sure to bring plenty of energy to the Aggie Theatre stage. The band will be coming Thursday, Nov.16.

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NetherlandHenry.