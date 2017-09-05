Tony Frank responds to looming DACA decision

The future of dreamers on the Colorado State University campus was placed in jeopardy on Tuesday when President Donald Trump announced he would end the program.

CSU President Tony Frank sent a campus-wide email in response to the decision of the United States Attorney General to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA is a program from the Obama administration designed to aid nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Student recipients of DACA are often referred to as “dreamers.”

Frank’s email echoed the voices of some of those on the Colorado State campus, who feel that dreamers have every right to be here.

Sofia Gonzalez, an undeclared sophomore student, said she wants to ensure she is hearing accurate information about whether or not the DACA program will ultimately be rescinded.

“(If DACA is rescinded, it will be) very unfortunate, actually, and I know it impacts a lot of people,” Gonzalez said.

Frank’s email addressed the vitality of DACA students on campus.

“They, in many ways, embody the spirit of the Land Grant mission – to provide access to an excellent education to anyone with the ability and drive to earn it,” Frank wrote. “We are deeply concerned at the potential loss to our country and to these students personally if their educational dreams are cut short.”

Rallies popped up all over the state Tuesday in light of the impending decision, calling for senators to stand with said dreamers and to defend DACA.

Frank joined a host of university presidents Tuesday, calling on senators and standing with their DACA students.

“To that end, we have been in touch directly with our Congressional leadership, lending our voice in support of this program, and we have also been working through our national higher education organizations, which have been strong champions of DACA,” Frank wrote.

Frank wrote that Colorado has rightly placed importance on retaining and graduating DACA students, both at the high school and collegiate level. Frank’s email stated 189 DACA students currentl attend CSU.

“Certainly, the benefit to our campus community from the presence of these strong, hard-working, and talented student leaders is also significant,” Frank wrote.

Gonzalez said Frank’s emails are often reassuring.

“I was really upset about (the Free Speech Wall on the Plaza) but Tony Frank sent out an email and I (thought) … ‘our school really does help us and sees that this is an issue, and they’re here to support us,” Gonzalez said.

Editor’s Note: In a previous version of this article, the United States Attorney General was incorrectly referred to as the United States Surgeon General. This article has been updated to show the correction.