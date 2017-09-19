Suspect in Westfall peeping incident identified

Authorities released the identity of the Westfall Hall peeper suspect as Tinus Kogoya, a Colorado State University student.

Spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola confirmed in an email to the Coloradoan that Kogoya, 21, is a student.

Police confirmed that Kogoya, 21, admitted to looking at a female student as she showered in a Westfall Hall restroom, according to the Coloradoan.

Kogoya was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact and criminal invasion of privacy near the intersection of Laurel and Shields streets, the Coloradoan wrote.

According to a campus-wide email from CSU’s Public Safety Team sent around 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, police were notified of the peeping incident by a female student. The student reported that at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, a man looked through a shower curtain at her while she showered in a Westfall Hall restroom.

CSUPD later apprehended and identified Kogoya through their investigation according to a campus-wide email from the CSU Public Safety Team, sent out around 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Kogoya admitted to the peeping incident.

According to the Coloradoan, Kogoya remains in custody at Larimer County Jail and police had not released other information about the arrest that took place.

Collegian news reporter Abby Currie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15.