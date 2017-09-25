Sport Club Updates: 9/26

Upcoming Events:

Women’s Lacrosse vs CU 9/27 @ 6p (Fields 12/13)

Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Tournament 9/30 – 10/1 @ 8a-5p (All IM Fields)

Men’s Ice Hockey vs Eastern Michigan University 9/29 @7:45p (EPIC Ice Center)

Women’s Lacrosse 9/30 @ 12p (Fields 12/13)

Men’s Soccer vs School of Mines 10/1 @ 6p (Fields 4-6)

Women’s Ice Hockey is in search of new players this year. Anyone interested can reach out to Sarina Perret at sarinavera@gmail.com.

For more information on Sport Clubs visit here.

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.