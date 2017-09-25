Sport Club Updates: 9/26

Upcoming Events:
- Women’s Lacrosse vs CU 9/27 @ 6p (Fields 12/13)
- Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Tournament 9/30 – 10/1 @ 8a-5p (All IM Fields)
- Men’s Ice Hockey vs Eastern Michigan University 9/29 @7:45p (EPIC Ice Center)
- Women’s Lacrosse 9/30 @ 12p (Fields 12/13)
- Men’s Soccer vs School of Mines 10/1 @ 6p (Fields 4-6)
Women’s Ice Hockey is in search of new players this year. Anyone interested can reach out to Sarina Perret at sarinavera@gmail.com.
