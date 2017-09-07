Seriously: Wade Troxell adopts rogue bear, names it after fellow council member

Editors note: This is a satire piece from the Collegians opinion section. Real names may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not like reading editors notes are subject to being offended.

FORT COLLINS–Wade Troxell, mayor of Fort Collins and professor at Colorado State University, issued a statement this morning that he plans on adopting the bear which terrorized Fort Collins earlier this week.

“I have always wanted a bear,” said Troxell, “I mean, at first, I wanted a mountain lion, but my wife is allergic to cats. So I am glad I had the epiphany to adopt this beautiful creature.”

Troxell made his decision Wednesday evening, after being spoken to by a spirit resembling Steve Irwin, the late Crocodile Hunter. The apparition, which appeared to Troxell in a dream, told him to adopt the bear and name him after Gerry Horak, mayor pro tem, because “Horak is just the best.”

Troxell will be using Gerry the bear to enforce the new ‘sit-lie ban’ policies. He is also looking into changing Colorado State University’s mascot to the bear, because rams are only male which is inherently sexist, according to CSU president, Tony Frank.

Satirical writer and editor Allec Brust can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online @allecbrust.