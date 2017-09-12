Seriously: CSU student featured on “ImShmacked” goes on power trip

Editor’s note: This is a satire piece from the Collegian’s opinion section. Real names may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not like reading editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

FORT COLLINS– After recently being featured on the official ‘ImShmacked’ Instagram page, Colorado State University student, Katelyn Smith, adopted the, “jealousy is a disease, get well soon bitch” attitude towards life.

For those don’t know what ImShmacked is, just imagine what a college aged Steve Stifler would do if he had Instagram and rudimentary business knowledge. The page posts pictures of what can be considered a ‘typical hot college girl.’ Shortly after receiving the notification she had been featured, Smith quit her job as a barista at Dutch Bros.

Katelyn later visited a local Starbucks so she could take a picture of her drink for her Instagram story. She promptly went into hysterics when the barista asked her name, furious that they did not know who she was.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Later in the day, she visited Chipotle, aiming to snap a pic of her food and caption it, ‘I literally live at Chipotle lol’ on snapchat. Irate that they would charge someone of her elite status extra for guac, Smith refused to pay and stormed out the door, stopping to look at her reflection in the mirror.

Concerned about her recent behavior are some of her sorority sisters.

One voiced worry, “She didn’t comment on my new gluten cleanse. It’s like her roommate killed her and assumed her identity like you see in the movies. Wait…”.

Thankfully, the power rush that’s gone to Smith’s head should disappear soon. Smith isn’t innately vain or self-absorbed, just a product of moral weakness that comes with power. Like so many that start out with the best intentions, Smith is a great example that one cannot be human without falling victim to the diminishing ability to distinguish between what is decent and real, and what is egotistically expedient.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Katelyn also broke up with her boyfriend, and we’re here if she needs to talk.

Satirical writer Ethan Vassar can be reached at letters@collegian.com or on twitter at @ethan_vassar