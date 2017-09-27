Semi collision on Harmony Road results in serious injuries, temporary closures

A crash at the intersection of Harmony Road and West Frontage Road resulted in the injury of both drivers and temporary closures on eastbound lanes of Harmony Tuesday evening.

The collision between a Ford Ranger pickup truck, driven by Steven Kilgore, and a semi-tractor trailer, driven by Kenneth Williams, was reported to Fort Collins Police at approximately 11:10 p.m. Sept. 26.

According to a press release from the Fort Collins Police Department Wednesday morning, the two vehicles collided almost head-on as Kilgore was going east on Harmony Road while Williams’ loaded semi-tractor trailer made a left turn from westbound Harmony Road. The release indicates that the traffic light was green for both east and west traffic at the time of the collision.

Kilgore was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries, and Williams was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Fort Collins Police CRASH team closed the eastbound lanes for approximately six hours in order to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing and charges are currently pending.

Anyone who has information and has not spoken to law enforcement is encouraged to contact Officer Tim Brennan at 970-416-2229.

Collegian news reporter Natalia Sperry can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Natalia_Sperry.