Rams sweep weekly conference honors after dominant weekend

After sweeping both Michigan and Idaho State over the weekend, the Colorado State women’s volleyball team continued the trend Monday and swept both of the conference awards for the week. Sanja Cizmic and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen were each honored by the Mountain West, respectively being named offensive and defensive player of the week.

Cizmic, a senior from Split, Croatia, played a pivotal role in the sweep of No. 16 Michigan, as she hit .550 and tallied a team-leading 13 kills. In total, Cizmic hit .415 and tallied 35 kills for the week. Despite missing portions of their matches to begin the season, Cizmic has battled through injuries and turned in multiple persevering performances. The veteran has shown senior leadership on an otherwise young Rams team.

On the other side of the spectrum, Hougaard-Jensen took home DPOY honors after filling in yet again for a beat-up Rams squad, and performing above and beyond what other starters in the Mountain West did. Hougaard-Jensen recorded 16 blocks over three matches this weekend, while also hitting at a .500 clip with 30 kills. Hougaard-Jensen now leads the team with 43 total blocks this season.

The Rams led a dominant weekend on both sides of the ball in their tournament, pushing their season hitting percentage to .315 while allowing opponents to hit a mere .174. Along with the individual honors from the conference, the Rams also climbed to No. 22 in the weekly AVCA coaches poll.

Colorado State has now garnered three player of the week awards as a team and compiled an 8-1 record. The Rams will next takes the court this weekend with their second split-tournament of the season. CSU will host Albany on Friday, Sept. 15, before squaring off with both Xavier and in-state rival Colorado on Sept. 16.

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.