Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Rams sweep weekly conference honors after dominant weekend

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Volleyball

After sweeping both Michigan and Idaho State over the weekend, the Colorado State women’s volleyball team continued the trend Monday and swept both of the conference awards for the week. Sanja Cizmic and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen were each honored by the Mountain West, respectively being named offensive and defensive player of the week. 

Senior Sanja Čizmić digs a ball during the first set against the University of Michigan on Sept 8. The Rams defeated the Wolverines in three sets. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Cizmic, a senior from Split, Croatia, played a pivotal role in the sweep of No. 16 Michigan, as she hit .550 and tallied a team-leading 13 kills. In total, Cizmic hit .415 and tallied 35 kills for the week. Despite missing portions of their matches to begin the season, Cizmic has battled through injuries and turned in multiple persevering performances. The veteran has shown senior leadership on an otherwise young Rams team. 

On the other side of the spectrum, Hougaard-Jensen took home DPOY honors after filling in yet again for a beat-up Rams squad, and performing above and beyond what other starters in the Mountain West did. Hougaard-Jensen recorded 16 blocks over three matches this weekend, while also hitting at a .500 clip with 30 kills. Hougaard-Jensen now leads the team with 43 total blocks this season.

The Rams led a dominant weekend on both sides of the ball in their tournament, pushing their season hitting percentage to .315 while allowing opponents to hit a mere .174. Along with the individual honors from the conference, the Rams also climbed to No. 22 in the weekly AVCA coaches poll. 

Colorado State has now garnered three player of the week awards as a team and compiled an 8-1 record.  The Rams will next takes the court this weekend with their second split-tournament of the season. CSU will host Albany on Friday, Sept. 15, before squaring off with both Xavier and in-state rival Colorado on Sept. 16. 

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources