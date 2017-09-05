Rocky Mountain Collegian

Rally to be hosted in response to DACA repeal

Supporters of DACA hold signs in support of DACA, and the rights of undocumented persons at Colorado State University during a rally in the Plaza on Monday. (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)

In light of President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out DACA, a rally for solidarity with DACA students will be held in front of Sen. Cory Gardner’s office, located in Fort Collins across the street from Colorado State’s campus.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly referred to as DACA, is an Obama-era program that functions to shield the country’s nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants that were brought to the United States as children from deportation. People who file with DACA can receive an American driver’s license, a social security number and a worker’s permit.

CSU is home to more than 100 DACA students.

The DACA solidarity rally will be hosted by Alianza NORCO, Fort Collins for Progress and Indivisible NORCO from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to the event’s Facebook post, around 100 people are expected to attend.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump said his administration is “not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals,” but Republican leaders from 10 states, led by Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, threatened to sue if the President’s administration did not pass DACA to Congress.

The rally is located at Gardner’s office because although he was not among the authors of the ultimatum, he has not publicly voiced support of DACA and has voted to rescind it in the past.

 

Collegian Managing Editor Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @tatianasophiapt.

