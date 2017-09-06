Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Poudre Fire Authority pushes bear to safety

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News

Poudre Fire Authority and Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed a bear roaming around Fort Collins back into a better habitat on Wednesday afternoon

Jennifer Churchill, the public information officer for  Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that it was the same bear from Tuesday.

Churchill said the bear was spotted the morning of Sept. 6 at Bennett Elementary school. Later that day, at 12:27 p.m. The Colorado State University Police Department tweeted that a bear was spotted on the northwest corner of Prospect Street and Shields Street.

According to Kate Kimble, the public relations manager at Fort Collins Police Department, there were some reports of the bear, but the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department took care of it. There were no injuries reported, Kimble said.

Churchill said about one to two bears come into Fort Collins every year. The last incident was earlier in spring.

“I think people need to understand Fort Collins is adjacent to wildlife habitats,” Churchill said. “Animals will come in (from) time to time.” 

According to Churchill, people should learn what animals are out there but should not encourage those animals to get too comfortable.

“We need to keep our wildlife wild,” Churchill said.

According to Churchill, when Parks and Wildlife confronted the bear, it climbed away up a nearby tree.

“This bear was kind of high, which concerned my officer,” Churchill said. “We called Poudre Fire Authority, (and they) came to assist us with a ladder truck.”

After tranquilizing the bear, PFA helped push the bear out of the tree. A tarp was placed underneath the tree to brace the bear’s fall.

According to Churchill, the bear will be ear tagged, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife can recognize the bear if it wanders into the City again. 

Collegian news reporter Abby Currie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources