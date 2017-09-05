Rocky Mountain Collegian

Police warn of bear sighting in Fort Collins

News

A bear was spotted roaming the City of Fort Collins on Tuesday afternoon and was last seen on the third block of Cherry Street, according to a tweet from the Fort Collins Police Department. 

FCPD tweeted at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 5 that the bear was spotted to inform the the community. The tweet warned people to leave the bear alone and avoid approaching it since bears can be dangerous.

“We’ve seen people try to get as close as they can to try to get a picture,” said Dustin Wier, a police officer in Fort Collins. “We don’t want people approaching them, just let them be.”

Wildlife wanders into the City of Fort Collins on occasion.  FCPD encourages people to report wildlife citings, in case they pose any threat, and the wildlife can be removed without harm. 

According to Officer Weir, FCPD sent the tweet to let residents know of the potential wildlife danger in the area. There is currently no additional information about the bear available at this time.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news.collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.

