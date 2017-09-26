Police seek help with attempted kidnap case

Police are seeking community help in identifying suspects of an attempted kidnapping.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, two unknown males pulled a 20-year-old female out of her car and down the 2500 block of West Lake Street around 2 a.m on Sept. 12. The males released the victim and ran away when a nearby car approached.

A crime scene investigator and detective have already conducted an investigation of the area, and they are now looking to the community for help identifying the attempted kidnappers, according to a press release from the Fort Collins Police Services.

The suspects were described as young adult males with long hair, and the victim said they smelled of alcohol. According to the press release, one of the men had gauges in his ears.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects or incident are advised to contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2776 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Reports can remain anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Collegian news reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye.