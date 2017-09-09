Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. Abilene Christian

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

The Colorado State football team currently leads Abilene Christian 38-10 in the fourth quarter.

Mike Bobo leads the Rams onto the field against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)
Kicker Braxton Davis kicks off after a Ram Touchdown on Sept 8. The Rams are ahead of the Abilene Christian Wildcats 17-0 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Safety Jordan Fogal tackles Abilene Christian Quarterback Dallas Sealey during the first quarter of action on Sept 8. The Rams are ahead of the Wildcats 17-0. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Senior running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's Orange Out against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)
CSU running back Dalyn Dawkins runs the ball into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game against ACU. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Wide Receiver Olabisi Johnson makes a catch over an Abilene Christian defender on Sept 8. The Rams are ahead the Wildcats 17-0 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Senior Quarterback, Nick Stevens, calls a play during the second quarter. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)
Running Back Izzy Mathews moves the ball down the field against Abilene Christian on Sept 8. The Rams are ahead of the Wildcats 17-0 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup just misses the catch from quarterback Nick Stevens against ACU on Saturday. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Izzy Matthews runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)
Michael Gallup stiff-arms an Abilene Christian Wildcat after catching a pass from Nick Stevens during the third quarter.
Michael Gallup gets knocked out of bounds after he makes a play stiff-arming an Abilene Christian player during the third quarter. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)
Detrich Clark returns a kick during the third quarter. (Joe Oakman | Collegian
Cornerback Kevin Nut Jr. squares up with Abilene Christian Wide Receiver Justin Miller during the third quarter on Sept 9. The Rams are ahead of the Wildcats 31-7 at the end of the third. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Running Back Izzy Matthews finds the hole in the Abilene Christian Defense on Sept 9. The Rams are ahead of the Wildcats 31-7 at the end of the third. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Wide Receiver Michael Gallup moves the ball down the field into Wildcat Territory. The Rams are ahead of Abilene Christian 31-7 at the end of the third quarter on Sept 9. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
